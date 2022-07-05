Energy Alert
Child rape suspect surrenders to investigators

On April 13, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline of a sexual assault that had occurred involving 39-year-old Jeremiah Coffer.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man on the lam for months is finally behind bars on multiple counts of child rape and sexual abuse.

On April 13, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline of a sexual assault that had occurred involving 39-year-old Jeremiah Coffer.

According to court documents, the victim told detectives Coffer repeatedly engaged in sexual activities with them over a period of several months.

A search of Coffer’s home reportedly turned up evidence corroborating the victim’s statements.

On April 14, sheriff’s investigators attempted to interview Coffer but an attorney hired by his mother arrived and stopped the interview.

After reading the detectives’ affidavit, a judge found probable cause to arrest Coffer on one count of rape, one count of first-degree sexual assault, and four counts of second-degree sexual assault. The judge also issued a warrant for Coffer’s arrest.

“Coffer has been on the lam since felony charges were filed in the circuit court of Izard County on June 17,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated. “On Tuesday, July 5, Coffer turned himself in to authorities at the Izard County Detention Center.”

He’s being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond awaiting his next appearance in court.

