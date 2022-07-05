Energy Alert
Confirmed MonkeyPox case in Arkansas

Monkey Pox
Monkey Pox(Terri Russell)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -ADH has confirmed the first MonkeyPox case in Arkansas.

Tuesday, July 5, The Arkansas Department of Health announced the first confirmed case of MonkeyPox in the state. The first case in the U.S. was reported in early May.

“Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha. “While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19. We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested.”

Symptoms of MonkeyPox can include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Painful rash

ADH says symptoms can present anywhere from seven to 14 days after being exposed and is transmitted through direct skin contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids and contaminated items. Antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins are used for the treatment of the virus.

MonkeyPox is not considered an airborne illness, but prolonged face-to-face contact can spread the illness.

The spread of the virus can be prevented through vaccination.

