County issues burn ban

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led to one Northeast Arkansas county issuing a burn ban.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission announced Tuesday, July 5, that Cleburne County is under a burn ban.

According to Meteorologist Zach Holder, it’s been weeks since several communities around Region 8 have seen rain.

It’s been 24 days since Jonesboro received any rain, and Blytheville has not had rain in 27 days.

Holder expects more counties to issue burn bans before the week is over.

Mountain home ended its 23 day streak without rain yesterday. Other streaks still active:

Jonesboro (24 days)

Blytheville (27 days)

Batesville & Heber Springs (23 days)#arwx — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) July 5, 2022

