Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

County issues burn ban

More counties expected to follow
A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led to one Northeast Arkansas county issuing a burn...
A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led to one Northeast Arkansas county issuing a burn ban.(Arkansas Forestry Commission)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led to one Northeast Arkansas county issuing a burn ban.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission announced Tuesday, July 5, that Cleburne County is under a burn ban.

According to Meteorologist Zach Holder, it’s been weeks since several communities around Region 8 have seen rain.

It’s been 24 days since Jonesboro received any rain, and Blytheville has not had rain in 27 days.

Holder expects more counties to issue burn bans before the week is over.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Boat on fire at Norfork lake
July 4th: What you need to know

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (7/5)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (7/5)
Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast (7/4/22)
Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast (7/4/22)
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Independence Day Forecast (7/4)
Zach's Independence Day Forecast (7/4)