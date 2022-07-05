Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dangerous heat this week

July 4th, 2022
Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast (7/4/22)
By Aaron Castleberry
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We all expect it to be hot on the 4th of July and the heat is not going anywhere. We are looking at dangerous heat all week long with small chances of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Heat Advisories are in effect across all of Region 8 this week so you will want to stay hydrated and cool. Keep an eye on the kids, the elderly, and you pets. Rain chances do go up heading into the weekend. We will have to see if we will see appreciable rain, which is something that we need. Until then, most of Region 8 are experiencing drought conditions and the wildfire danger remain elevated.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Boat on fire at Norfork lake
July 4th: What you need to know

Latest News

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast (7/4/22)
Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast (7/4/22)
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Independence Day Forecast (7/4)
Zach's Independence Day Forecast (7/4)
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (7/3/2022)
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (7/3/2022)