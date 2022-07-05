Dangerous heat this week

We all expect it to be hot on the 4th of July and the heat is not going anywhere. We are looking at dangerous heat all week long with small chances of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Heat Advisories are in effect across all of Region 8 this week so you will want to stay hydrated and cool. Keep an eye on the kids, the elderly, and you pets. Rain chances do go up heading into the weekend. We will have to see if we will see appreciable rain, which is something that we need. Until then, most of Region 8 are experiencing drought conditions and the wildfire danger remain elevated.

