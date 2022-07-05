Former Red Wolf Aaron Donkor faring well with Seahawks

SEATTLE (KAIT) - We have 9 former Red Wolves currently on NFL rosters.

Aaron Donkor continues to impress in Seattle. Donkor played 6 games with Arkansas State in 2019 before being selected to the NFL International Player Pathway Program.

He appeared in 3 Seattle preseason games in 2021. Donkor recorded 3 tackles, suiting up on defense and special teams.

Pete Carroll likes the progress of #43. “Well first off, he is a pain in the butt because he just won’t let up,” Carroll said on May 6th. “He is such a good competitor, he’s such a good practice player. Mean he wears guys out with his intensity. We have to constantly working with him. But it’s a great problem to have, because he just won’t let up. He saw the opportunity, and he didn’t just hang through it. He went for it and did a great job. He’s got edge rush ability, he’s a smaller guy, so you got to get matchups in his favor. We’ll try to do as much as we can with him. Now that he’s been here with us, the more stuff he can do behind the line of scrimmage, will help him become a more versatile football player. He’s a good ballplayer, and so happy to have him back.”

There’s a chance the Germany native could play in his home country this season. Seattle faces the Buccaneers November 13th in Munich.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.