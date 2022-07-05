More 100 Degree Days

We hit 100 for the third time this year on Tuesday, and we’ll probably add more to that this week. The forecast doesn’t change much until the weekend. Daily highs near 100, feeling as high as over 110° thanks to the humidity, and maybe a pop-up shower or two each afternoon. As we head into Friday and Saturday, high pressure starts to retreat back to the west coast. That may allow a few disturbances and a weak front to arrive in Region 8. Rain doesn’t look widespread, but hopefully, more showers and storms than we’ve been getting. It won’t be cool by any means. Highs only dip to the low to mid-90s, and overnight temperatures closer to 70.

