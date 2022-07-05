Energy Alert
July 5: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are looking at dangerous heat all week long with small chances of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Heat Advisories are in effect across all of Region 8 this week You will want to stay hydrated and cool. Keep an eye on the kids, the elderly, and you pets.

Rain chances go up heading into the weekend. We will have to see if we will see appreciable rain, which is something that we need. Until then, most of Region 8 is experiencing drought conditions and the wildfire danger remains elevated.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A suspect is in custody this morning following a deadly parade shooting near Chicago. We’ll have a live update at 6 a.m.

The city of Osceola will need to find a new mayor after Sally Wilson said she will resign at the end of the year.

With much of our area under heat advisories, first responders are concerned with getting more heat-related emergency calls. We’ll share some tips on how to keep your senior family members and neighbors safe.

While some celebrated Independence Day, others spent time protesting. One Arkansas group worked to use these rallies to get more people to the polls in the November election.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

