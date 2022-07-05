Energy Alert
One northeast Arkansas town continues a 76 year tradition

Bingo was one the many activities today at the 76th annual Caraway picnic.
Bingo was one the many activities today at the 76th annual Caraway picnic.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The community of Caraway is carrying on a Fourth of July tradition for the 76th year.

The picnic was canceled, just like most events, in 2020 due to the COIVD pandemic.

Event coordinator Roger Williams said, “Well we did have to shut down for one year for the COVID in 2020, but other than that we have had it every year 1946 or 1947.”

The picnic started out as a way to welcome home the soldiers after the second world war, but the idea grew and tradition was created.

“This picnic was started by three ladies that wanted to welcome home the soldiers after the second world war,” Roger mentioned the picnic will always be on the Fourth of July unless the fourth falls on a Sunday.

“We just want to keep it going as long as we can, because we enjoy the fellowship and the people that come out and helped us get this thing together,” Roger said.

Local stores donate toys, cash, and other goods for raffle prizes and volunteers turn out to tend booths and cook some delicious food.

The coordinators and volunteers are thrilled with the turnout and said to expect changes for an even better show next year!

