Osceola mayor to retire at end of year

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson said she would not be running for re-election.

On Monday, July 4, she said she would be resigning on Dec. 31 to work with the local nonprofit, Renew Osceola Community Development Corporation.

“I love Osceola enough to step aside when I believe there is a greater need than my desire to have a particular position or title,” she said.

In a statement, Wilson said she and her team set 40 points of action to take while in office, with 36 of those points being completed since she took office in 2018, and the rest planned to be finished by the end of the year.

The last four items on Wilson’s list are for housing and retail developments.

“Right now, Osceola is the envy of the region and everyone seems to be paying attention to us,” Wilson said. “We are already seeing new construction and many more developments are on the verge of coming to fruition, but this buzz will not last forever.”

She stated there is a “small window of time” to capitalize on the momentum they have seen and If action isn’t taken “that window will close just like it has in the past”.

According to Wilson, she plans to do the following in her last six months in office:

Turn shovels for two new housing subdivisions and a major hotel

Get a new tenant for the grocery store

Install a new sewer expansion (using the $3.8 million EDA and DRA grant awards)

Begin downtown and streetscape improvements

After her retirement, Wilson will continue to help development projects in her new position with Renew Osceola Community Development Corporation.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Osceola as mayor,” she said. “I am humbled that so many put their trust in me to lead the town. I am confident that the citizens of this town will elect someone who is capable and eager to take over the difficult job of daily management of the city.”.

