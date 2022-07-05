Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Osceola mayor to retire at end of year

On Monday, July 4, Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson said she would be resigning on Dec. 31 to work...
On Monday, July 4, Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson said she would be resigning on Dec. 31 to work with the local nonprofit, Renew Osceola Community Development Corporation.(City of Osceola)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson said she would not be running for re-election.

On Monday, July 4, she said she would be resigning on Dec. 31 to work with the local nonprofit, Renew Osceola Community Development Corporation.

“I love Osceola enough to step aside when I believe there is a greater need than my desire to have a particular position or title,” she said.

In a statement, Wilson said she and her team set 40 points of action to take while in office, with 36 of those points being completed since she took office in 2018, and the rest planned to be finished by the end of the year.

The last four items on Wilson’s list are for housing and retail developments.

“Right now, Osceola is the envy of the region and everyone seems to be paying attention to us,” Wilson said. “We are already seeing new construction and many more developments are on the verge of coming to fruition, but this buzz will not last forever.”

She stated there is a “small window of time” to capitalize on the momentum they have seen and If action isn’t taken “that window will close just like it has in the past”.

According to Wilson, she plans to do the following in her last six months in office:

  • Turn shovels for two new housing subdivisions and a major hotel
  • Get a new tenant for the grocery store
  • Install a new sewer expansion (using the $3.8 million EDA and DRA grant awards)
  • Begin downtown and streetscape improvements

After her retirement, Wilson will continue to help development projects in her new position with Renew Osceola Community Development Corporation.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Osceola as mayor,” she said. “I am humbled that so many put their trust in me to lead the town. I am confident that the citizens of this town will elect someone who is capable and eager to take over the difficult job of daily management of the city.”.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake
Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battering.
Arrest made in the case of an abused 2-year-old
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with Chicago-area parade shooting taken into custody
Veteran describes what July 4 means to him
Bingo was one the many activities today at the 76th annual Caraway picnic.
One northeast Arkansas town continues a 76 year tradition
Kivon Bennett was one of 6 Red Wolves selected
6 Arkansas State players named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team