Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers

The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.

Officers and firefighters report they spent much of day and night responding to several structure and grass fires, but that’s not all.

Caruthersville Police say officers responded several times to deal with a large, unruly crowd recklessly shooting fireworks at homes, citizens and officers.

This happened in the are of East 14th and Franklin Streets.

Police say mutual aid was requested to help with the situation because of several injuries and the size of the crowd.

Several surround law enforcement agencies responded to the request.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Boat on fire at Norfork lake
July 4th: What you need to know

Latest News

Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
SCSO: Deputy gets run over by a car, suspect shot
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
July 5: What you need to know
One northeast Arkansas town continues a 76-year tradition
One northeast Arkansas town continues a 76 year tradition
On Monday, July 4, Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson said she would be resigning on Dec. 31 to work...
Osceola mayor to retire at end of year