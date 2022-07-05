SCSO: Deputy gets run over by a car, suspect shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy is recovering after being run over by a car Monday night while responding to a disturbance in Cordova.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect involved in a disturbance ran over the deputy on Durhamshire Drive around 9 p.m.

Then two deputies shot at the driver, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is in critical condition.

TBI is handling the investigation.

