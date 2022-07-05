Teen drowning victim recovered at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Second drowning in only two days at Greers Ferry Dam Site.

Monday, July 4, a 17-year-old male was swimming near the bluffs at Trouble Island when he went under the water. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said he never resurfaced.

Sherif Chris brown confirmed that after two days of searching by Search and Rescue, and Game and Fish, the teen’s body was found by divers around 3:00 pm, July 5.

This was the second drowning to occur at the Dam Site over the holiday weekend, both victims were teenage boys.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.