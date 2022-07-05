Veteran describes what July 4 means to him

FULTON CO, Ark. (KAIT) -Most events around July 4 are gathered around fireworks, food, and fun, but Independence Day just means more for veterans.

Don Gamble served for 30 years in the United States Military. Ten years with the Marine Corps and 20 with Army National Guard.

Gamble was stationed in areas all across the globe, such as Okinawa, Japan. He also served domestically in Hawaii, California, Alaska, and Illinois.

On July 4, he takes time to look back and remember those who served and thinks others should as well.

“I think a lot of our people today have forgotten what it takes to get there,” said Gamble. “And a lot of people did have to die so that we could have the freedom that we have.”

When he looks back, he’s reminded of what he’s been able to do freely.

“We’ve been able to do things that many people in the world just envy us for. My kids, they’re all doing things they want to do and making a living at it. Hard part is our country is having issues right now.”

For those who are considering a career in the armed forces, he encouraged them to do so.

“Do it. It’s a good life. It’s not for everyone. But even if you do it temporarily, you learn so much about the world.”

With his wife, Shirley, Gamble is now retired, living on the Arkansas/Missouri state line.

