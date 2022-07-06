City awaits a new fire station

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann is still awaiting the construction of its new central fire station.

Fire station #2 is located on the outskirts of town and this puts everyone at risk. The response time has increased dramatically, as it takes over 8 minutes to respond to calls that come from over the railroad tracks.

Trumann fire chief Revis Kemper said, “Being here where we are at, we are literally as far away from the city as possible, and our response time has basically doubled.”

Kemper said that when an emergency call comes in, seconds matter, and with their current location they are losing a lot of that precious time.

Mayor Barbara Lewallen said the floorplans are in place, and the insurance money is in, but it will not be enough to rebuild.

Demolition of the ravaged structure is scheduled to begin as early as this month, but the timeline of reconstruction is unknown.

