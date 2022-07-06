Cleanup wraps up in one Region 8 town

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - After nearly 7 months, the city of Trumann has cleared its debris pile. This was with the help of multiple state agencies including ARDOT.

Cleaning up after a disaster of this magnitude is an extensive and costly process. The city spent over $500,000 over the past few months to get the debris moved to a landfill.

Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said, “A tornado is not something that the city can clean up in a matter of a couple of months, this is an ongoing and lengthy process.”

Lewallen understands that every person was impacted differently by the tornado and that long-term assistance is in place for those who need it.

There is still a small amount of scrap metal and wood that needs to be removed. The city is working closely with multiple recycling companies to ensure that remainder of the debris is safely disposed of.

“So what we plan to do is just take care of the little bit of metal that is left and the little bit of wood.”

Lewallen stressed that if anyone needs to stock up on firewood for the winter, the wood is free for the taking.

Once the area is cleared of debris the city will begin laying gravel. The land was over-grown before it was used as a debris area, so the city hopes to renovate it and make it better than it was before.

“We are spreading gravel and we are cleaning up the debris sites, so we are hoping they look better than they did before they were used as a debris site.”

The site should be fully cleared in the next couple of weeks. This is a huge step in the recovery process for the city and the citizens of Trumann.

