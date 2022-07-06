Community on edge after late night shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is uneasy after a shooting Tuesday night at the Pines Apartments in Jonesboro.

“I saw the lights flashing and that was when I knew there was something wrong,” said Mark Singh

As what was a normal night for Mark Singh quickly took a turn when he saw the police cars. Singh has lived at the apartments since February and said something like this is not out of the ordinary for his neighborhood.

“Next thing I know I saw these two interceptors pull in right here behind me,” said Singh. “Sadly, that’s not the first time that has happened here though.”

Officers responded to the shots fired at around 10 p.m., and a man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Singh isn’t the only one left on edge. Shriza Nepal has lived at the complex and said there had been too many instances like this in town.

“Shooting people randomly just for your pathetic mental reasons, that just doesn’t make sense at all,” said Nepal.

Being an advocate of stricter gun laws and a safer community, Nepal is disappointed at the number of shootings recently, emphasizing that there are families in the complex, and that people have to be held accountable.

Two suspects are connected with the shooting that police are searching for, and anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Jonesboro Police Department.

