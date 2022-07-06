Energy Alert
Crews get to work cleaning complex after Freedom Fest

Now that the party is over, the clean-up has begun
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands came out to the Southside Softball Complex Monday night for Freedom Fest and now that the party is over, clean-up has begun.

Over 2-thousand shells of fireworks were shot, making for a good show, but leaving behind a nice mess.

Assistant Supervisor at Southside Softball Complex, Jacob Noles said his ground crew got to work as early as 7 a-m to start the clean-up process.

“Cleaning up all the firework debris, there’s about thousands of dollars worth of fireworks that goes into all of these shows, and pretty much it’s just a lot of scrap pieces of cardboard from the shells and mortars,” Noles said.

Noles said they also receive assistance from inmates at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. He says depending on the process and how many people there are, it could take four to five hours or all day. It also depends on the heat.

Noles added some of the craziest things they find while cleaning up are $100 lawn chairs, blue jeans, and socks.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

