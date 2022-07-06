Dry conditions make for a busy weekend for Jonesboro Fire Department

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dry conditions paired with the July 4th celebrations created some dangerous situations throughout Jonesboro this weekend.

Jonesboro fire chief, Marty Hamrick, said his crews responded to a high number of calls within a 24-hour period on Sunday. Over half the calls stemmed from concerns about people over-heating.

“They had 48 calls for their 24-hour period, 18 of those were dumpster fire, grass fire and we did have one structure fire,” said Hamrick “They were all related the majority of the rest of calls were medical.”

Hamrick encourages people to not burn anything in the foreseeable future, as the lack of rain worries him that things will get worse.

“You know it has been a long time since we had any rainfall, the grass is dry, everything is dry so any small fire that gets started a spark, you got burning leaves could spread really fast because everything is really dry,” said Hamrick.

While 48 may seem like a lot of calls, Hamrick says it’s nothing his team could not handle.

