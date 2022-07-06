Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Emergency crews are responding to a shooting victim

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex.

Tuesday, July 5 around 9:40 p.m. police received a call for a male shooting victim on 301 N Caraway at The Pines, behind Kum & Go on Johnson.

A Jonesboro police spokesperson said when police arrived on the scene they applied a tunicate to the victim’s wound before he was transported to a hospital.

Police are currently investigating the shooting, and said there were two suspects that ran.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake
Monkey Pox
Confirmed MonkeyPox case in Arkansas
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Betty Craft Klinke
15-year-old girl got Elvis to play Bono concert
One of the trucks used to battle the flames over the weekend and crews responded to 48 calls in...
Dry conditions make for a busy weekend for Jonesboro Fire Department
Paragould beat McDonald's Fighting Squirrels 8-7 in Game 1 this afternoon.
Legion Ball: Paragould Glen Sain GMC beats McDonald's Fighting Squirrels in Game 1 of DH
Gearhead's location in downtown Jonesboro which is one of their many stores nationwide.
Jonesboro based business saves lives during Fourth of July parade shooting