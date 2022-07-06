Emergency crews are responding to a shooting victim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex.

Tuesday, July 5 around 9:40 p.m. police received a call for a male shooting victim on 301 N Caraway at The Pines, behind Kum & Go on Johnson.

A Jonesboro police spokesperson said when police arrived on the scene they applied a tunicate to the victim’s wound before he was transported to a hospital.

Police are currently investigating the shooting, and said there were two suspects that ran.

