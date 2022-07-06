Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fatal crash shuts down part of I-55

(Pixabay/MGN)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Mississippi County.

According to Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill, an 18-wheeler crashed with a vehicle on Interstate 55 at mile marker 53.

The Osceola Rescue team is doing an extrication, but Chief Hill has already confirmed someone has died.

All northbound lanes between the Luxora and Burdette exits are closed.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have the latest details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers
A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49

Latest News

A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans
It’s still early in the investigation, so details are limited.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
With temperatures throughout Region 8 expected to reach the triple digits in the coming days,...
Jonesboro Salvation Army opens cooling station