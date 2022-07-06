Fatal crash shuts down part of I-55

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Mississippi County.

According to Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill, an 18-wheeler crashed with a vehicle on Interstate 55 at mile marker 53.

The Osceola Rescue team is doing an extrication, but Chief Hill has already confirmed someone has died.

All northbound lanes between the Luxora and Burdette exits are closed.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have the latest details as soon as they become available.

