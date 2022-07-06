Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fire blazes cabin, multiple acres near the top of “Salem Knob”

(Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) -A northeast Arkansas town was excited to watch fireworks on July 4 in celebration of their country’s accomplishments.

As Salem, AR patrons made their way home, they noticed an orange glow on the landmark known as the “Salem Knob”.

That orange glow was identified to be a large fire near the top of the knob.

The fire claimed a small unused cabin and approximately two acres around the structure.

Salem Fire Department responded to the scene around 10:15 pm, according to Fire Chief Sam Rossitto, and left the scene near 2 am Tuesday morning.

As the fire grew, locals took to social media, sharing photos of what looked to be a destructive fire, but in the end, wasn’t as bad as it seemed.

Three new members of the Salem Fire Department were key to extinguishing the flames, according to Chief Rossitto.

“They were with me up on top of the hill. They did an awesome job. They’ve been trained very well and they performed extremely well.”

After looking back at the events of Monday evening, he says he’s proud of his department, and those that offered to help.

“It was a good night. All ended well. Nobody was hurt. Proud of everybody. Thankful for everybody. Had a ton of other people call in, other surrounding departments wanting to help.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers

Latest News

Local festival warns of scam artists
Now that the party is over, the clean-up has begun
Crews get to work cleaning complex after Freedom Fest
Teen drowning victim recovered at Greers Ferry Lake
Monkey Pox
Confirmed MonkeyPox case in Arkansas