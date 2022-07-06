Fire blazes cabin, multiple acres near the top of “Salem Knob”

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) -A northeast Arkansas town was excited to watch fireworks on July 4 in celebration of their country’s accomplishments.

As Salem, AR patrons made their way home, they noticed an orange glow on the landmark known as the “Salem Knob”.

That orange glow was identified to be a large fire near the top of the knob.

The fire claimed a small unused cabin and approximately two acres around the structure.

Salem Fire Department responded to the scene around 10:15 pm, according to Fire Chief Sam Rossitto, and left the scene near 2 am Tuesday morning.

As the fire grew, locals took to social media, sharing photos of what looked to be a destructive fire, but in the end, wasn’t as bad as it seemed.

Three new members of the Salem Fire Department were key to extinguishing the flames, according to Chief Rossitto.

“They were with me up on top of the hill. They did an awesome job. They’ve been trained very well and they performed extremely well.”

After looking back at the events of Monday evening, he says he’s proud of his department, and those that offered to help.

“It was a good night. All ended well. Nobody was hurt. Proud of everybody. Thankful for everybody. Had a ton of other people call in, other surrounding departments wanting to help.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

