3rd Straight 100-degree Day?

We’ll go for day number 3 of 100-degree heat today. The forecast hasn’t changed. We’ve got daily highs near 100 and heat index values over 105° through Friday. There is a small chance of pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon through the rest of the work week. . As we head into Friday and Saturday, high pressure starts to retreat back to the west coast. That may allow a few disturbances and a weak front to arrive in Region 8. Rain doesn’t look widespread, but hopefully, more showers and storms than we’ve been getting. It won’t be cool by any means. Highs only dip to the low to mid-90s, and overnight temperatures closer to 70.

