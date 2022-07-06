(Stacker) -The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income. Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location.

One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Arkansas.

#50. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $40,402

--- 18.3% below state average, 37.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #2,763 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Van Buren County

- Median household income: $40,442

--- 18.3% below state average, 37.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #2,761 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $40,587

--- 18.0% below state average, 37.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #2,755 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Poinsett County

- Median household income: $40,700

--- 17.7% below state average, 37.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

--- #2,969 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #2,747 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $41,165

--- 16.8% below state average, 36.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,699 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #2,714 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Arkansas

#45. Madison County

- Median household income: $41,446

--- 16.2% below state average, 36.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #2,699 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Bradley County

- Median household income: $41,808

--- 15.5% below state average, 35.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

--- #2,672 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Crittenden County

- Median household income: $42,384

--- 14.3% below state average, 34.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #2,617 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Scott County

- Median household income: $42,635

--- 13.8% below state average, 34.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #2,599 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Prairie County

- Median household income: $42,754

--- 13.6% below state average, 34.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,783 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #2,589 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Arkansas

#40. Izard County

- Median household income: $42,818

--- 13.5% below state average, 34.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

--- #3,024 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

--- #2,584 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Randolph County

- Median household income: $42,844

--- 13.4% below state average, 34.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #2,581 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Drew County

- Median household income: $42,924

--- 13.2% below state average, 34.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #2,572 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Pike County

- Median household income: $42,983

--- 13.1% below state average, 33.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #2,571 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Mississippi County

- Median household income: $42,986

--- 13.1% below state average, 33.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #2,570 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas

#35. Baxter County

- Median household income: $43,504

--- 12.1% below state average, 33.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%

--- #2,726 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #2,536 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Ashley County

- Median household income: $43,601

--- 11.9% below state average, 32.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,767 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #2,526 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. White County

- Median household income: $44,000

--- 11.1% below state average, 32.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #2,494 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Logan County

- Median household income: $44,232

--- 10.6% below state average, 31.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #2,475 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Cross County

- Median household income: $44,379

--- 10.3% below state average, 31.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #2,461 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Highest-earning cities in Arkansas

#30. Conway County

- Median household income: $44,456

--- 10.1% below state average, 31.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #2,453 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Perry County

- Median household income: $44,926

--- 9.2% below state average, 30.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #2,420 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Union County

- Median household income: $45,293

--- 8.5% below state average, 30.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #2,385 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Miller County

- Median household income: $45,391

--- 8.3% below state average, 30.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #2,000 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #2,372 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Hempstead County

- Median household income: $45,484

--- 8.1% below state average, 30.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #2,368 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Arkansas over the last 20 years

#25. Cleburne County

- Median household income: $45,563

--- 7.9% below state average, 29.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #2,363 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Pope County

- Median household income: $46,004

--- 7.0% below state average, 29.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #2,324 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Cleveland County

- Median household income: $46,349

--- 6.3% below state average, 28.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #2,295 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Hot Spring County

- Median household income: $46,390

--- 6.2% below state average, 28.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #2,290 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Boone County

- Median household income: $46,392

--- 6.2% below state average, 28.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #2,288 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Arkansas

#20. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $46,554

--- 5.9% below state average, 28.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,935 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #2,275 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Sevier County

- Median household income: $47,872

--- 3.2% below state average, 26.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,463 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #2,157 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Sebastian County

- Median household income: $47,878

--- 3.2% below state average, 26.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #2,155 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Yell County

- Median household income: $47,981

--- 3.0% below state average, 26.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #2,144 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Garland County

- Median household income: $48,150

--- 2.7% below state average, 25.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #2,129 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Arkansas

#15. Carroll County

- Median household income: $48,249

--- 2.5% below state average, 25.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Little River County

- Median household income: $48,966

--- 1.0% below state average, 24.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #2,047 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Independence County

- Median household income: $48,972

--- 1.0% below state average, 24.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #2,044 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Crawford County

- Median household income: $48,980

--- 1.0% below state average, 24.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Craighead County

- Median household income: $49,730

--- 0.5% above state average, 23.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

--- #1,536 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,962 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Arkansas

#10. Greene County

- Median household income: $50,083

--- 1.2% above state average, 22.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,924 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $50,441

--- 2.0% above state average, 22.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,067 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,880 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Arkansas County

- Median household income: $51,000

--- 3.1% above state average, 21.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%

--- #1,826 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Washington County

- Median household income: $52,380

--- 5.9% above state average, 19.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,611 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Pulaski County

- Median household income: $52,930

--- 7.0% above state average, 18.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #1,051 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwideYou may also like: Recipes from Arkansas

#5. Faulkner County

- Median household income: $54,191

--- 9.5% above state average, 16.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,430 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Grant County

- Median household income: $59,051

--- 19.4% above state average, 9.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%

--- #792 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #985 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Lonoke County

- Median household income: $59,278

--- 19.8% above state average, 8.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #962 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Saline County

- Median household income: $66,876

--- 35.2% above state average, 2.9% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

--- #603 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #499 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Benton County

- Median household income: $71,556

--- 44.6% above state average, 10.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 32.0%

--- #396 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

--- #336 highest among all counties nationwide

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.