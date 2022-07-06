Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash

(Pixabay/MGN)
By Jorge Quiquivix and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Mississippi County.

According to the preliminary crash report, 27-year-old Brittany Shanice Woodson was driving north on Interstate 55 at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

Woodson was driving in the inside lane in a 2021 Nissan Sentra. She attempted to change lanes to avoid a collision with other stopped vehicles on the road.

Woodson then lost control of her vehicle, overcorrected, and crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler stopped in the outside lane.

Woodson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Makenzie warms up playing the guitar before preforming for her family.
Teenager follows her passion despite diagnosis
Food pantries impacted by lack of donations
Trailer, lawnmowers stolen from school
Parker Park Community Center went prehistoric Wednesday morning while hosting an event for the...
Educational event brings kids back to prehistoric times