Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Mississippi County.

According to the preliminary crash report, 27-year-old Brittany Shanice Woodson was driving north on Interstate 55 at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

Woodson was driving in the inside lane in a 2021 Nissan Sentra. She attempted to change lanes to avoid a collision with other stopped vehicles on the road.

Woodson then lost control of her vehicle, overcorrected, and crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler stopped in the outside lane.

Woodson was pronounced dead at the scene.

