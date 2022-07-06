Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Published: Jul. 6, 2022
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Mississippi County.
According to the preliminary crash report, 27-year-old Brittany Shanice Woodson was driving north on Interstate 55 at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
Woodson was driving in the inside lane in a 2021 Nissan Sentra. She attempted to change lanes to avoid a collision with other stopped vehicles on the road.
Woodson then lost control of her vehicle, overcorrected, and crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler stopped in the outside lane.
Woodson was pronounced dead at the scene.
