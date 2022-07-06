Jonesboro Salvation Army opens cooling station

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures throughout Region 8 expected to reach the triple digits in the coming days, one charity is opening its doors to help people keep their cool.

The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., announced Wednesday it would be open through Friday, July 8, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Those needing relief from the heat are encouraged to come and spend the day.

According to Meteorologist Zach Holder, daily highs will near 100 degrees in the coming days with heat indices over 110 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.