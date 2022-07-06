Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro Salvation Army opens cooling station

With temperatures throughout Region 8 expected to reach the triple digits in the coming days,...
With temperatures throughout Region 8 expected to reach the triple digits in the coming days, one charity is opening its doors to help people keep their cool.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures throughout Region 8 expected to reach the triple digits in the coming days, one charity is opening its doors to help people keep their cool.

The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., announced Wednesday it would be open through Friday, July 8, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Those needing relief from the heat are encouraged to come and spend the day.

According to Meteorologist Zach Holder, daily highs will near 100 degrees in the coming days with heat indices over 110 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers
A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans
On April 13, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Arkansas State Police...
Child rape suspect surrenders to investigators

Latest News

A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S....
Highest-earning counties in Arkansas
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
Jacob Noles said his ground crew got to work at 7 a.m. to start the clean-up process.
Crews get to work cleaning complex after Freedom Fest