July 6: What you need to know

We hit 100 for the third time this year on Tuesday, and we’ll probably add more to that this week. The forecast doesn’t change much until the weekend.

Daily highs near 100, feeling as high as over 110° thanks to the humidity, and maybe a pop-up shower or two each afternoon.

As we head into Friday and Saturday, high pressure starts to retreat back to the west coast. That may allow a few disturbances and a weak front to arrive in Region 8.

Rain doesn’t look widespread, but hopefully, more showers and storms than we’ve been getting.

It won’t be cool by any means. Highs only dip to the low to mid-90s, and overnight temperatures closer to 70.

A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said. We’ll have a live update at 6 a.m.

A day after a mass shooting in Highland Park Illinois a business started here in Jonesboro had employees help save the lives of many.

Governor Asa Hutchinson reacted to the revenue report for the state of Arkansas and announced that he will hold a special session with the General Assembly the week of August 8 to reduce the rate of the state’s tax collection.

Burn bans are now in place for many Region 8 counties. Dry conditions made for a busy weekend for Jonesboro Fire Department.

Crews are dealing with summer heat while working on outdoor projects. We’ll share some of their tips to help you beat the heat.

