Sheriff investigating death at nursing home

It’s still early in the investigation, so details are limited.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a death at the Senath Nursing Home is under investigation.

Sheriff Bob Holder said they began investigating a death at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s still early in the investigation, so details are limited.

However, Sheriff Holder said there was an altercation between two residents before the death.

No other details have been released.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for an autopsy to learn more about what happened.

