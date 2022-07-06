TRAFFIC ALERT: Medical helicopter called to crash on Highway 49

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are responding to a crash on Highway 49.

According to the desk sergeant, the crash is located between the Farville Curve and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. She said a medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

One of the drivers is being airlifted to Memphis and the other two were taken to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/hB2GJ1zevP — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) July 6, 2022

Police told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, three vehicles were involved, including one that caught fire.

It appeared a person was attempting a left-hand turn onto Highway 49 when it struck a red pickup truck. The truck collided with a third vehicle, then burst into flames.

Witnesses to the crash stopped and rescued the driver from the burning pickup truck.

Two people were sent to local hospitals, while the third victim was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 49 is shut down and vehicles are being rerouted onto Bridger Road to the north and County Road 928 onto Rogers Chapel Road to the south.

Jonesboro police and emergency crews are responding to a crash on Highway 49 near the Farville Curve. (IDriveArkansas.com)

