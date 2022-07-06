Energy Alert
Trial date set for murder suspect

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge Wednesday set a trial date for a man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Marked Tree man.

Cameron Wray, 20, appeared in Poinsett County Circuit Court on July 6 with his attorney for a motion and plea hearing.

Rather than entering a plea, Wray’s attorney opted to go to trial.

The judge set the trial to begin on July 18 with jury selection.

Wray is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the 2020 death of Mack Rhoads.

According to court documents, Wray and Jordan Ratton went to Rhoads’ home on the night of May 12 to rob him.

Ratton put on a black ski mask, gloves, a black sweatshirt and took a tire tool and black electrical tape with him when he went into the house, Wray told investigators at the time of his arrest.

He said Ratton was “gone for about 30 minutes” when he returned to the vehicle “covered in blood.”

Detectives interviewed Wray’s former girlfriend who reportedly said he sent her a text message the night of the murder saying he was about to “hit a lick,” meaning rob someone.

Wray had initially been scheduled to go on trial on April 11, 2020, but the case was postponed.

In August of 2021 Ratton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the beating death of Rhoads and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

