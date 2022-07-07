12 years later: Questions over Bono Lake expansion continue

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Questions have been swirling around Bono Lake for more than a decade.

The lake, which was originally constructed in 2009, has cost taxpayers $5 million, and now, many people are wondering the same thing: What is next?

“It’s not going to be completely developed to its most potential for I don’t see for a long time,” said Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

Since 2019, the county has worked on improvements across the lake to encourage people to visit and invest.

“You know there’s bike trails out there and motorcycle trails and we would like to see civic clubs in the future to add pavilions or campground area,” he said.

Judge Day said he has wanted to expand for years but was aware of the issues the lake had, adding those took priority over the expansion.

“It’s very erodible dirt that’s native to that location,” he said. “We had to just amend that dirt and bring in new material, but the real key is getting the grass to grow.”

Day said there are currently no plans to spend more money on the lake but stressed he wants to hear from people about what they think would be a good addition to the space.

“We are waiting to see what the community wants, as well as what grant opportunities come up and how we can do it,” he said.

Day added the lake has a plethora of opportunities and hopes people take full advantage of everything it has to offer.

