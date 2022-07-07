Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

12 years later: Questions over Bono Lake expansion continue

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Questions have been swirling around Bono Lake for more than a decade.

The lake, which was originally constructed in 2009, has cost taxpayers $5 million, and now, many people are wondering the same thing: What is next?

“It’s not going to be completely developed to its most potential for I don’t see for a long time,” said Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

Since 2019, the county has worked on improvements across the lake to encourage people to visit and invest.

“You know there’s bike trails out there and motorcycle trails and we would like to see civic clubs in the future to add pavilions or campground area,” he said.

Judge Day said he has wanted to expand for years but was aware of the issues the lake had, adding those took priority over the expansion.

“It’s very erodible dirt that’s native to that location,” he said. “We had to just amend that dirt and bring in new material, but the real key is getting the grass to grow.”

Day said there are currently no plans to spend more money on the lake but stressed he wants to hear from people about what they think would be a good addition to the space.

“We are waiting to see what the community wants, as well as what grant opportunities come up and how we can do it,” he said.

Day added the lake has a plethora of opportunities and hopes people take full advantage of everything it has to offer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
A fatal crash in Greene County has shut down the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas

Latest News

Teen places teddy bears in police cars
Teen places teddy bears in police cars
Weekend festival raises awareness for natural disasters
Bay High school undergoing several changes
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, and the $5 armband comes with...
Weekend festival raises awareness for natural disasters