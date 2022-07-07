Arkansas State baseball adds more JUCO and HS commits for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball continues to assemble 2023 roster.

Delgado Community College shortstop Brayden Caskey announced Wednesday that he’s committed to the Red Wolves. Caskey has 2 seasons of eligibility remaining. The Prairieville, Louisiana native hit .219 with 1 HR and 20 RBI in the 2022 season. Caskey had a .329 average in 2021 with 6 HR and 35 RBI. He has 16 career steals in NJCAA action and had a .988 fielding percentage this past season.

After a long recruiting process. Through thoughts and prayer with my family, I am excited to announce my commitment to Arkansas State University! @DrewLaBounty #wolfpack #jucoproduct pic.twitter.com/q7PxZxKddn — 1️⃣ (@BraydenCaskey) July 6, 2022

Bishop McGuinness (OK) shortstop Augusto Schroeder committed to the Red Wolves on July 1st. According to MaxPreps, Schroeder hit .423 with 15 RBI in his senior season. He led the Fighting Irish with was 2nd on the team with 33 hits and 15 steals. Schroeder played in the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all the support over the years. I am extremely blessed and excited to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career playing Division 1 baseball at Arkansas State University!#wolvesup pic.twitter.com/6CmEYMHOKJ — Augusto Schroeder (@AugustoS1318) July 1, 2022

Mineral Area Community College pitcher Aaron Evers committed to the Red Wolves on July 1st. In 23 career appearances for the Cardinals, Evers had 105 strikeouts in 71.2 innings of work. He recorded 2 saves in the 2021 season and 3 wins in 2022. The Louisiana native has 2 seasons of eligibility with the Red Wolves.

100% committed to ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY🔴⚫️Glory to God for this opportunity, thank you to @DrewLaBounty @tommyraffo22 for the opportunity pic.twitter.com/apV5QCasUx — aaron evers (@aaronevers2) July 1, 2022

