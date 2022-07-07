Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.(Zuma Press)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Backstreet Boys can be part of your holiday season this year.

The popular boy band has announced the release date for its first-ever Christmas album.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.

The new album will include three original songs, plus classics like, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough said the group had been wanting to make a Christmas album for close to 30 years and they are excited to finally get it done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex

Latest News

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Little Rock Office, a judge sentenced Judah...
Suspect in Jonesboro ATM theft sentenced to federal prison
The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who...
Panhandler shot at after asking woman for money, hitting her with chair, police say
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin says he `wishes all the best’ for Floyd’s children
FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.
Report: Costco raises some food court prices