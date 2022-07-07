Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bay High school undergoing several changes

Nikki Campbell has been with the Bay School District for 14 years but officially moved into the...
Nikki Campbell has been with the Bay School District for 14 years but officially moved into the principal's position on July 1.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Students of Bay High School can expect to see some new changes when they return in August.

The school is currently in the process of getting an entirely new HVAC system and new paint throughout the building.

Students will also be led by a new principal.

Nikki Campbell has been with the district for 14 years as a teacher and special education director.

She officially moved into the principal’s position on July 1 and says they already have big goals for the upcoming school year.

“There’s a great foundation. We have a great group of people to work with here. Our teachers and staff are phenomenal and so that foundation is already there,” Campbell said. “One of our goals is to work with the elementary principal and those teachers to make sure our curriculums align horizontally as they step up into 7th grade and on up to 12th grade.”

Campbell said they also plan to focus more on the positive and also make sure their seniors are ready to graduate and conquer the world.

“We are going to celebrate the victories a little bit more and really try to help students focus in on what they want to do after they graduate and try to help them in any way we can to get them there,” Campbell said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex

Latest News

A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans
Imogene Murphy, 35, of Newport is being held on suspicion of felony fleeing.
Multi-county chase ends in crash and arrest
A fatal crash in Greene County has shut down the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass
There’s no word on how the man died.
Man killed at Osceola hotel, suspect arrested