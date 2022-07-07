Bay High school undergoing several changes

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Students of Bay High School can expect to see some new changes when they return in August.

The school is currently in the process of getting an entirely new HVAC system and new paint throughout the building.

Students will also be led by a new principal.

Nikki Campbell has been with the district for 14 years as a teacher and special education director.

She officially moved into the principal’s position on July 1 and says they already have big goals for the upcoming school year.

“There’s a great foundation. We have a great group of people to work with here. Our teachers and staff are phenomenal and so that foundation is already there,” Campbell said. “One of our goals is to work with the elementary principal and those teachers to make sure our curriculums align horizontally as they step up into 7th grade and on up to 12th grade.”

Campbell said they also plan to focus more on the positive and also make sure their seniors are ready to graduate and conquer the world.

“We are going to celebrate the victories a little bit more and really try to help students focus in on what they want to do after they graduate and try to help them in any way we can to get them there,” Campbell said.

