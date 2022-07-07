Beating the heat: Senior centers help elderly citizens overcome hot temperatures

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Senior centers across Northeast Arkansas are trying to help elderly citizens battle intense temperatures.

In the past week, there hasn’t been a single day where temperatures were under 100 degrees, making it hard on everyone, especially the elderly, young children, and those with disabilities.

The Black River Area Developmental Corporation’s senior centers are open as a cooling place, while also offering games and a meal for those who come, according to Executive Director Rhonda Ahrent.

“Senior Citizens have the opportunity to come here beginning at 8:30 in the morning until 1:30 where they can socialize with their friends, have a cool place to come, and play cards, she said”

The BRAD Corporation has locations in Corning, Piggott, Pocahontas, and Walnut Ridge.

Regular attendees such as Herold Keith say it’s a great place to be when temperatures spike.

“A lot of us play pool, my wife plays cards, love the friendship, and lots of food here to eat,” he said.

The BRAD Corporation offers transportation for those unable to drive to the centers.

