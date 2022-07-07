Energy Alert
Blytheville All-State center Rashaud Marshall commits to Ole Miss

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fast Break Friday Night star is thinking SEC.

Blytheville center Rashaud Marshall announced today that he’s committing to Ole Miss. He earned All-State and All-State Tournament honors in his junior season as the Chicksaws reached the 4A State Championship Game. Blytheville collected plenty of hardware in 2021-22 including 4A-3 regular season and NEA Tournament titles.

Marshall is a consensus four-star prospect. On3 ranks him as the #55 player in the nation in 2023. He had offers from A-State, Kansas, Missouri, Texas A&M, and TCU to name a few.

