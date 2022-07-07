Dyersburg officer hit on head, suffers concussion while making arrest
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg police officer was injured while making an arrest Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Wilson Street.
Police were called to the scene for a report that a man assaulted his 69-year-old grandmother.
Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Carlos Phillips, hit an officer on the head while she was trying to arrest him.
Another officer used a Taser on Phillips and was able to take him into custody.
Phillips is charged with domestic assault and felony arrest on a first responder.
The officer was taken to the hospital and later released with a concussion.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.