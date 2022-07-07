Energy Alert
Educational event brings kids back to prehistoric times

By Chase Gage
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parker Park Community Center went prehistoric Wednesday morning while hosting an event for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

Each week the library hosts an educational event at both Parker Park and Allen Park in Jonesboro.

This week, they joined the “Dinosaur Crew” to educate children on dinosaurs, fossils, and more.

“Dinosaur Crew was a collection of different dinosaurs and as I was telling the kids they were real,” said Stephanie Sweeney. “We had volunteers give us some facts about dinosaurs and brought dinosaur fossils which was super fun.”

Sweeney, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library youth services program director, said their goal is to offer the community things to do and that everyone is welcome at the library’s free events.

In the next few weeks, the library will present a magic show and a live animal show.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

