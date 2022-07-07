Food pantries impacted by lack of donations

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and other food banks across Northeast Arkansas are seeing a drop in donations and a shortage of goods.

Some people depend on the food they pick up from the food bank, but some banks have to turn families away.

Christie Jordan, the chief executive officer of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, said, “That we are dealing with at this point, everyone is struggling to put food on the table, whether it’s finding what you want at the grocery store or having enough money to make ends meet.”

Jordan said that when their storage is low, so is everyone else. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is the main distributor of donated food and goods.

Lisa Willard, the executive director of the Mississippi County Union Mission, said, “We are short on can goods and basically short on everything, and I have not seen it this low until now.”

The Mississippi County Union Mission in Blytheville feeds over 500 families per month, but it has to cut back on food handouts due to an extreme shortage.

Willard said that last year they had a surplus of can goods and meat, but this year they have very little meat.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.