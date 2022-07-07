Energy Alert
Food pantries impacted by lack of donations

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and other food banks across Northeast Arkansas are seeing a drop in donations and a shortage of goods.

Some people depend on the food they pick up from the food bank, but some banks have to turn families away.

Christie Jordan, the chief executive officer of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, said, “That we are dealing with at this point, everyone is struggling to put food on the table, whether it’s finding what you want at the grocery store or having enough money to make ends meet.”

Jordan said that when their storage is low, so is everyone else. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is the main distributor of donated food and goods.

Lisa Willard, the executive director of the Mississippi County Union Mission, said, “We are short on can goods and basically short on everything, and I have not seen it this low until now.”

The Mississippi County Union Mission in Blytheville feeds over 500 families per month, but it has to cut back on food handouts due to an extreme shortage.

Willard said that last year they had a surplus of can goods and meat, but this year they have very little meat.

