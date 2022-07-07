Four Red Wolves named WGCA All-American Scholars

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced today its 2021-22 All-American Scholars, and Arkansas State placed four student-athletes on the prestigious list.

Arkansas State has now placed multiple players on the list in 12 consecutive years. This year’s WGCA All-American Scholars includes A-State’s Kayla Burke, Olivia Schmidt, Elise Schultzand Casey Sommer.

The WGCA All-American Scholars Team requires a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and participation in at least 50 percent of the team’s tournaments in order to be eligible for the honor. Schmidt achieves the recognition for a fourth time while Burke and Schultz appear for the third time. Sommer garners the distinction for the first time.

For the latest on A-State women’s golf follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.