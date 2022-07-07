Hot surfaces and paw pads: How to protect pets from getting burnt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s hot outside and if you are going to take the dog out for a walk you will want to make sure their paws don’t get burnt. With highs in the 100s, it can cause different surfaces to be too hot to touch.

If it’s 100 degrees outside, concrete can reach 150 degrees and asphalt can be as hot as 160 degrees. That’s too hot to touch and if you’re walking the dog, it can burn their paws. Here are a few things you need to know:

“You can get thermal burns real quick, especially with the heat we have with asphalt or cement,” said Veterinarian Philip Brown with Animal Care Center. “The first thing we try to do is to put them in cold water, ice-cold water. They used to tell you to put butter and all that and I don’t think you do that anymore. You just get cold water on him to try to rehydrate the tissue.”

1. Put the back of your hand on the ground for 10 seconds. If you can hold it there without burning, then it’s safe to take the pup out.

2. Take your walks either early in the morning or late in the evening, and avoid the hottest part of the day, which is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3. Use pet shoes or socks to protect their paws from the heat.

If your pet does get burned, there are a few things you can do to help them heal.

“I don’t think there’s a problem necessarily with aloe but I would first go to the cold water and then I want to wash it up with some soap and water to get any debris out. And then we’re going to have to talk to the client about maybe getting some kids socks or baby socks or something and put on there and you can take masking tape and go around the top.”

If your pet gets a second or third-degree burn, it may be time to call the vet.

“I don’t like to pull the top off a blister because I think it protects the skin underneath it while the skin is growing back, well the same way would be with that footpad if I can keep it on there, and then new tissue will come in underneath it,” said Brown.

If your pet’s paws get burned, they could get infected and need additional treatment and antibiotics depending on the severity of the burn. Make sure to call your vet with any concerns.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.