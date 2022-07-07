IKEA Memphis hosting Teacher Appreciation Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - IKEA is saying “tack” to all teachers in the Memphis area.

“Tack is thank you in Swedish, and we would like to say ‘tack’ to our local teachers,” the company announced.

On Thursday, July 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., IKEA Memphis will host a complimentary breakfast for all teachers with its Teacher Appreciation event.

The event will include workshops, activities, giveaways, and a VIP shopping experience, the company said.

In-store activities include but are not limited to:

Complimentary Swedish/American breakfast

Plinko for prizes

Scavenger hunt

Creating calm with a succulent planting

Giveaways every 15 minutes

And a chance to win a teacher’s lounge or classroom makeover!

For more information on Teacher Appreciation including specific activities and offers at IKEA Memphis, visit the IKEA Memphis store page.

