July 7: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

We’ll go for day number 3 of 100-degree heat today. The forecast hasn’t changed. We’ve got daily highs near 100 and heat index values over 105° through Friday.

There is a small chance of pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon through the rest of the work week. . As we head into Friday and Saturday, high pressure starts to retreat back to the west coast. That may allow a few disturbances and a weak front to arrive in Region 8.

Rain doesn’t look widespread, but hopefully, more showers and storms than we’ve been getting. It won’t be cool by any means. Highs only dip to the low to mid-90s, and overnight temperatures closer to 70.

News Headlines

The scorching temperatures coupled with wind and little rain have prompted almost every county in Region 8 to issue burn bans.

Paramedics in Arkansas say they’re staying busy, attending to more heat-related calls as temperatures climb in Arkansas. We’ll give you some tips to beat the heat.

Some parents are worried about their children’s safety after a gun was fired at a Region 8 park.

An heroic Mississippi teen saves people from drowning in river.

