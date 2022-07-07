Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed at Osceola hotel, suspect arrested

There’s no word on how the man died.
There’s no word on how the man died.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola police confirmed they have arrested a suspect in a morning murder investigation.

Osceola Public Information Officer Wells Skaggs said officers went to the Days Inn on West Keiser Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found an Osceola man had been killed.

Skaggs said it is still too early in the investigation and didn’t release the names of the victim or suspect.

There’s also no word on how the man died.

Skaggs expects to release more information as early as tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex

Latest News

A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans
Imogene Murphy, 35, of Newport is being held on suspicion of felony fleeing.
Multi-county chase ends in crash and arrest
A fatal crash in Greene County has shut down the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass
Nikki Campbell has been with the Bay School District for 14 years but officially moved into the...
Bay High school undergoing several changes