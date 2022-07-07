Man killed at Osceola hotel, suspect arrested

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola police confirmed they have arrested a suspect in a morning murder investigation.

Osceola Public Information Officer Wells Skaggs said officers went to the Days Inn on West Keiser Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found an Osceola man had been killed.

Skaggs said it is still too early in the investigation and didn’t release the names of the victim or suspect.

There’s also no word on how the man died.

Skaggs expects to release more information as early as tomorrow.

