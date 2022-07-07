Energy Alert
Multi-county chase ends in crash and arrest

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a woman after they said she led them on a multi-county chase that ended with her crashing and trying to run away.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said deputies stopped three women at a Trumann gas station around 2 a.m. Thursday, July 7.

The sheriff said that one of the women had a felony warrant for her arrest, and the second was a parolee who had absconded.

While taking Imogene Murphy and April Malone, both of Newport, into custody, Molder said Murphy jumped into the car the women were in and sped off.

Deputies chased her until she drove off into a ditch and hit a tree on Highway 14 in Jackson County, about 5 miles west of Amagon.

Molder said Murphy jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but deputies caught and arrested her.

Murphy and Malone are in the Poinsett County Detention Center, awaiting formal charges.

The sheriff thanked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

