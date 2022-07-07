Energy Alert
Ohio water tower gets sweet, new design

There are plans to provide a viewing platform on the candy company’s property so people can take photographs and selfies.(Spangler Candy Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Ohio (Gray News) – A sweet landmark attraction will soon come to fruition in Bryan, Ohio, home of Dum-Dums and other Spangler Candy treats.

The candy company is teaming up with the utility company in the area to give the water tower a new design.

It will feature eight large Dum-Dum lollipops around the main tank, with the legs of the tower painted white to represent lollipop sticks.

According to Spangler, award-winning muralist Eric Henn will paint the tower. He’s been painting water towers and oversized murals for more than 30 years.

“We are really excited for the opportunity to make this water tower an even larger asset for our community besides just holding water,” Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw said in a press release. “With its new design painted by a world-famous artist, it will become a new landmark for Bryan and will provide a great opportunity to promote our city.”

Vashaw said there are plans to provide a viewing platform on the candy company’s property so people can take photographs and selfies.

The water tower is expected to be complete this fall, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

