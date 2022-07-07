One more day of extreme heat

We hit 100° again today, making it the third day in a row in Jonesboro. We have the chance to do it all again for the fourth day in a row on Friday. All but Cleburne and Stone counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday. Rain chances do go up for Friday and Friday night as a “cold” front moves into the area. Rain doesn’t look widespread, but hopefully, more showers and storms than we’ve been getting. It won’t be cool by any means. Highs only dip to the low to mid-90s, and overnight temperatures closer to 70.

