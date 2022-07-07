Parents concerned after teen fires gun at park

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents are concerned after a teenager fired a gun at a city park

The newly remodeled Mammoth Spring City Park is a hub for teenagers to hang out and play basketball, but fear grew when 18-year-old Jared Hurst fired a gun at the park.

Video obtained by KAIT showed Hurst in an altercation involving multiple teens.

During the fight, Hurst is seen walking to his truck, pulling out what was later identified as an AR-15 firearm and firing it twice.

According to court documents, Hurst was arrested and faced a charge of aggravated assault.

Crissie Conley’s son spends most of his time at the city park.

Conley says the situation at the park is worrisome, especially if her teenager is present.

“It’s always been a relatively safe place, but there have been some situations that have occurred that are concerning.”

The Mammoth Spring Police Department works hard to cover the entire town, but with a small department, it’s impossible to watch every location simultaneously. Conley said she trusts local authorities to keep the kids safe.

“You know, I believe they’re doing everything they can. It’s a small town with just a few cops, and it’s hard to be in multiple places at once.”

Local authorities say they are committed to keeping everyone safe and will patrol more around the park.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.