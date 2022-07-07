Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Investigation underway after armed man shot by officers dies

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency...
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.(Gray News, file)
By WVVA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police said the armed man shot by police on a busy highway in the town of Bradley has died from his injuries.

State police said the initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing a crash scene at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to WVVA. The suspect then reportedly stole a truck.

A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots in the stolen truck, state police said. The suspect is said to have refused to stop for officers and a pursuit followed that stretched through various counties.

The truck then became “disabled” off a highway in Bradley, police said.

WVVA reported witness video showed members of law enforcement closing in on the unidentified man as he waved what appeared to be a firearm around. Authorities then opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

“During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death,” said Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex

Latest News

The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms
There are healthy ways to keep your children busy without breaking the bank.
Healthy ways to beat summer boredom with kids
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Russian media: Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia trial
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following a...
Democrats want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency