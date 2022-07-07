Road over Bull Shoals Dam to close temporarily

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Highway 178 over Bull Shoals Dam will close for several days later this month.

The Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday the road will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

The closure will allow workers to “deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates,” the news release said.

Motorists should use alternate routes during this time.

According to the corps, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Highway 178 and Highway 5 to Highway 126 through Midway and Gassville

Highway 62-412 through Flippin

Highway 178 through the town of Bull Shoals

For more information, call the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

