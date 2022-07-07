Energy Alert
Road over Bull Shoals Dam to close temporarily

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has scheduled a full road closure for Highway 178...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has scheduled a full road closure for Highway 178 across Bull Shoals Dam to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam.(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Highway 178 over Bull Shoals Dam will close for several days later this month.

The Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday the road will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

The closure will allow workers to “deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates,” the news release said.

Motorists should use alternate routes during this time.

According to the corps, traffic will be detoured as follows:

  • Highway 178 and Highway 5 to Highway 126 through Midway and Gassville
  • Highway 62-412 through Flippin
  • Highway 178 through the town of Bull Shoals

For more information, call the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

