School pleads for bus driver applications as school year nears

(KAIT-TV)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - As the school year nears, many schools nationwide need bus drivers.

One school in Northeast Arkansas is pleading for applications as August nears.

The Highland School District currently has three main routes without drivers, which worries school leaders.

Assistant Superintendant John Sinclair said the school is stepping up its game to attract drivers.

Those without a CDL certification can still apply, and the school will pay for the new hire’s training to become certified.

“It does help if you already have your CDL on your license, but we do offer in-house training to those that want to apply.”

According to Asst. Superintendent Sinclair, the school is very competitive in pay.

“Our School Board has taken steps this year to increase our salaries. We have three different tiers of pay based on the length of the route. We have raised those.”

If you’re interested in applying, visit the Highland School District website. 

